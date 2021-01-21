Dancing On Ice's Billie Shepard on signing up, her fears and Gemma Collins

Billie Shepard says Dancing On Ice will be a "personal challenge" for her.

Reality star Billie is one of twelve celebs on this year's line up and take to the ice this Sunday night.

On signing up for the show, Billie said: "For me the challenge of ice skating, learning a new skill and I’ve never done anything like this before. I’ve never done anything on my own, I’ve always done stuff with my sister [Sam Faiers].

"I’ve never given myself a personal challenge like this so I feel like now at this point in my career its good for me to step up and do something like this. I’m also looking forward to the fitness challenge, the outfits and the glam."

She continued: "I would love to win it, I think everyone would. I’m not a hugely competitive person but I do want to do my best on a personal level for me and not necessarily because I need to be better than someone else.

"Obviously, you can appreciate how good other people might be, it might make me focus more but not in a negative way."

When it comes to her fears, Billie shared: "Definitely my nerves and falling over but I expect everyone says that. It’s completely out of my comfort zone,

"I don’t have any ice skating experience and I don’t have any real dance experience so it’s the complete unknown. I don’t know what my ability is going to be on the ice. I know I really want to work hard and train and try and be amazing but I don’t know how good I’m going to be."

Billie added: "I’ve done the Christmas ice skating but that’s my only experience. I just need to build my confidence but the nerves are going to be biggest thing for me.

"I’m hoping that the adrenaline and excitement will take over rather than nerves as that’s what frightens me the most."

Billie also spoke about why she wasn't going to Gemma Collins for advice.

She explained: "I do know Gemma but I haven’t reached out to her. I don’t know if I’d get from Gemma what I want to hear. I used to see her when she was training for it and she would say it was really hard and she was exhausted.

"I know it’s going to be really hard, I’m prepared for that. There are so many positives that I think I’m going to get from taking part."

Dancing On Ice 2021 airs Sunday nights on ITV at 6PM from 17 January.