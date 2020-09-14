Dancing On Ice couple Brianne Delcourt & Kevin Kilbane announce pregnancy

Dancing On Ice couple Brianne Delcourt and Kevin Kilbane are expecting their first child together.

Footballer Kevin was partnered with pro skater Brianne on the latest series earlier in 2020.

Advertisements

They really hit it off and announced an engagement in February shortly after leaving the competition.

Now the loved up pair have announced they're married - and are expecting a baby.

They revealed the details to OK! Magazine with Kevin saying: "Everything may seem fast in other people’s eyes and we can’t believe it ourselves but we do everything together so this was naturally the next step."

Brianne added: "We keep saying to each other, ‘Imagine if we knew this last year.’ I wouldn’t have believed it!"

You can read the full interview here.

Advertisements

The news follows Brianne announcing her exit from Dancing On Ice as a pro skater earlier this year.

Brianne has been a professional on the ITV series since the fifth season in 2010.

But she won't be back in 2021, revealing her decision to step back in Hello magazine.

"It has been a back-and-forth question mark in my mind for some time now," said Brianne. "The hardest part will be missing my DoI family and I have so much to thank the show for, including introducing me to my absolute soulmate in Kevin."

Brianne is the second pro skater to exit Dancing On Ice this year following Alex Murphy.

Alex revealed in June she was "heartbroken" to be told she wouldn't be a part of 2021's line up.

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV in the New Year.