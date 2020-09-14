Jason Donovan and Colin Jackson 'sign up for Strictly Come Dancing'

Jason Donovan and Colin Jackson have both been rumoured for next year's Dancing On Ice.

Actor and singer Jason Donovan first rose to fame in Australian soap Neighbors and more recently was in the West End production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Meanwhile athlete Colin Jackson is an Olympic silver medallist turned sports pundit.

Both previously appeared on Strictly Come Dancing with Colin finishing as runner up in 2005 and Jason getting to third place in 2011.

“Jason is a great signing for the show as he has plenty of star power," a source told The Sun newspaper.

They added: “He knows how to dance but if he thinks it’ll be any help once he’s on the ice he has another thing coming."

Another insider said getting Colin on the line up was "a real coup" for Dancing On Ice.

They said: “After Colin missed out on the glitterball trophy he’s keen to get his hands on the Ice version of it.

"Knowing just how competitive he is, he's definitely one to watch out for.”

Other names rumoured for the 2020 Dancing On Ice cast currently include actor Rufus Hound, footballer Wayne Bridge, Love Island's Alex George, WAG' Rebekah Vardy, reality star Katie Price and singer & actress Denise Van Outen

Also linked to the cast are Blue's Antony Costa, Made In Chelsea's Olivia Bentley and actress Lisa Maxwell.

Dancing On Ice is set to begin on ITV in 2021.

The show typically airs on Sunday nights from January.

Hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, it'll be the thirteenth series of the show to air to date.