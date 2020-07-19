Brianne Delcourt quits Dancing On Ice after 10 years as pro skater

Brianne Delcourt has announced her exit from Dancing On Ice after a decade as a pro skater.

Brianne has been a professional on the ITV series since the fifth season in 2010.

But she won't be back in 2021, revealing her decision to step back in Hello magazine.

It follows Brianne getting engaged to her latest celebrity partner, former professional footballer Kevin Kilbane.

"It has been a back-and-forth question mark in my mind for some time now," said Brianne. "The hardest part will be missing my DoI family and I have so much to thank the show for, including introducing me to my absolute soulmate in Kevin.

"I'm 39 – 40 in February – and I've been on the road for so long and as a working mum – a single mum. I really had to work hard for everything on my own. The show has been a huge part of my life and part of Gracie's too."

Brianne admitted making her decision had been "quite emotional" but insisted it was "right for me".

She went to reveal herself and Kevin, who are currently living together in Canada, are now planning a wedding next summer.

"100% we are going to get married in Ireland with a dream castle still on the cards," Brianne added.

Brianne is the second pro skater to exit Dancing On Ice this year following Alex Murphy.

Alex revealed in June she was "heartbroken" to be told she wouldn't be a part of 2021's line up.

"For the last three years, Dancing On Ice has not only been my job, but also what I considered to be my family," Alex wrote in a lengthy statement on social media. "I am broken hearted to announced that I have recently been informed that I will not be re-contracted for Dancing On Ice 2021 series.

"This decision has come as a huge shock to me. I absolutely love the show and had hoped to go back for 2021. I have been left feeling bewildered, lost, and devastated.

"I am so grateful for the three years that I had on this incredible show and I will wholeheartedly miss everyone and everything about it."