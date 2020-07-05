Billie Faiers 'in talks to join Dancing On Ice line up'

Billie Faiers is reportedly in 'advanced talks' to join the next Dancing On Ice line up.

Dancing On Ice is expected to return to ITV in January, subject to potential lockdown and social distancing restrictions.

Casting for the 2021 season is currently underway with reality star Billie rumoured to be in discussions about signing up.

The former TOWIE cast member currently appears in ITVBe's The Mummy Diaries with her family, including sister Sam.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: "Potential contestants are having preliminary tryouts in Slough and Billie is really liked by producers.

"She’s relatable to viewers as a working mum and will look fabulous in the costumes."

The insider added: “It’ll be a big step for her as she loves to do telly projects with her sister Sam, but both sisters think Dancing On Ice is a great gig and will be really positive for their lucrative brand.”.

Other names rumoured for the next season include James 'Arg' Argent who would follow in the footsteps of on-off girlfriend Gemma Collins who took part in the 2019 series.

Also tipped for the show is Stacey Solomon after her partner Joe Swash won the last series earlier this year.

“I’d definitely put Stacey on the ice. She can get an idea of how hard it is!" Joe said previously. “I don’t think anyone realises how tough it is until you do it."

Dancing On Ice typically launches in January on ITV.

Picture: Instagram/@billiefaiersofficial