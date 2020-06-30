James 'Arg' Argent 'in talks to join Dancing On Ice line up'

James 'Arg' Argent is reportedly in 'advanced talks' to join the next Dancing On Ice line up.

Dancing On Ice is expected to return to ITV in January, subject to any lockdown and social distancing restrictions.

Advertisements

Casting for the 2021 season is said to be well underway with reality star Arg said to be in discussions about signing up.

The former TOWIE cast member would follow in the footsteps of on-off girlfriend Gemma Collins who took part in the 2019 series.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: "Dancing On Ice bosses are interested in Arg — he’s a lovely bloke and is a popular guy."

They added: “He has told close friends about Dancing On Ice and said he’d love to get out and try it.

"Arg knows it’s not an easy show to take part in but he’s more than willing to give it a go.”

Other names rumoured for the next season include Stacey Solomon after her partner Joe Swash won the last series earlier this year.

“I’d definitely put Stacey on the ice. She can get an idea of how hard it is!" Joe said previously. “I don’t think anyone realises how tough it is until you do it."

Advertisements

Meanwhile, ITV have reportedly made back up plans if the 2021 season is forced off air due to the ongoing global health crisis.

A number of special episodes featuring Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill together with behind the scenes clips have apparently been filmed to air if the usual series cannot go ahead.