Professional skater Alex Murphy has said she's "heartbroken" after being dropped from Dancing On Ice.

Alex had been a pro on the show for the past three years, winning last year's series with Joe Swash.

However Alex announced today (June 24) that she had been dropped from next year's line up.

"For the last three years, Dancing On Ice has not only been my job, but also what I considered to be my family," Alex wrote in a lengthy statement on social media. "I am broken hearted to announced that I have recently been informed that I will not be re-contracted for Dancing On Ice 2021 series.

"This decision has come as a huge shock to me. I absolutely love the show and had hoped to go back for 2021. I have been left feeling bewildered, lost, and devastated.

"I am so grateful for the three years that I had on this incredible show and I will wholeheartedly miss everyone and everything about it."

She continued: "Though I am heartbroken, I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason, and although this hurts right now, I will pick myself up and look forward towards the future.

"Thank you so much to all my colleagues at DOI and most importantly the viewers for the constant support and love that you have shown me the last 3 years.

"It was an incredible part of my life and though it is ending sooner than I would have liked, I am so grateful for the memories."

Reacting to the news, Joe Swash posted: "What is going on!!! Terrible decision😤"

"Wow! Shocked, hope you are ok," added 2019 Dancing On Ice winner James Jordan.

In a statement provided to the Daily Mirror, ITV said: "Each series the Dancing On Ice team looks at our existing line up and explores opportunities to potentially introduce some new faces to the skating professional team.

"Alex Murphy will not be appearing in the next series and we wish her all the best for the future."

Dancing On Ice is expected to return to ITV in January.

It will be the show's thirteenth series to date having enjoyed a successful revival since 2018 after originally being cancelled in 2014.