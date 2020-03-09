Dancing On Ice 2020 voting figures reveal shockingly close result

Dancing On Ice 2020 voting figures from last night's final have been revealed.

After ten weeks of competition, Sunday evening saw the winner of Dancing On Ice crowned and it was Joe Swash who won against the odds.

Alongside actor and TV presenter Joe those in the final were Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely.

In the first half of the final's results, Libby was eliminated leaving Perri and Joe as the top two.

The voting results reveal it was a VERY close race between the pair, with just 1% splitting the duo.

Dancing On Ice 2020 voting results

Third place vote

Joe & Alex: 43.20%

Perri & Vanessa: 41.48%

Libby & Mark: 15.31%

Winner vote

Joe & Alex: 50.53%

Perri & Vanessa: 49.47%

Following his victory, Joe appeared on ITV's This Morning today to discuss his time on the show.

He said: "Honestly it's been the craziest journey.

"It's gone on for ages, we started this in September I remember spending days and days trying to push off and go straight, it's surreal. I don’t think it's sunk in really."

Joe added: "Honestly it’s the most surreal feeling to be here today from where I’ve started. Everyone has really helped me get to where I am now."

Joe also revealed that he and pro partner Alex Murphy had LOST their trophy at the show's wrap party.

He told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "We didn't find it. We’ve been told someone found it under a table."

Meanwhile, runner up Perri said: "It's been the most incredible journey ever. I pushed myself as much as I can and done things no one else has ever done on the ice before. Vanessa made that all happen."

Dancing On Ice will return in 2021 for a new series with a brand new line up of celebrity skaters.