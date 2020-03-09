Dancing On Ice 2020: Watch all of week 10's final live performances

Here are all of the performances from this week's (March 8) Dancing On Ice live show for you to watch.

This Sunday night saw the three couples performing live together for the final time this year.

The remaining routines were all scored by the judges before viewers had their chance to vote for their favourite to determine the winner.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges John Barrowman, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.

Joe Swash and Alex Murphy - Skate Of The Series

Song:Nice To Meet Ya - Niall Horan - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 10, 10, 10, 10

Joe Swash and Alex Murphy - Showcase skate

Song:Silent Movie Medley - Various Artists

Judges' marks: 10, 10, 10, 10

Joe Swash and Alex Murphy - Boléro (Rehearsal)

The Boléro was not marked by the judges.

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer - Skate Of The Series

Song:Senorita - Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 10, 10, 10, 10

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer - Showcase skate

Song:Skip To The Good Bit - Rizzle Kicks - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 10, 10, 10, 10

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer - Boléro

The Boléro was not marked by the judges.

Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty - Skate Of The Series

Song:The Bare Necessities - The Jungle Book - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 10, 10, 10, 10

Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty - Showcase skate

Song:Chariots Of Fire/Reach - Vangelis/Gloria Estefan

Judges' marks: 10, 10, 10, 10

Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty - Boléro (Rehearsal)

Libby didn't get to perform her Boléro live but you can watch her final rehearsal below.

After all couples performed and had their routines marked by the judges, the viewers voted for their favourite.

For the final, viewer votes alone determined the result with Libby finishing in third. Joe and Perri went on to perform the Boléro before Joe was crowned the winner.

Dancing On Ice 2020 continues Sunday nights on ITV.

