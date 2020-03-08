Caprice 'won't appear in the Dancing On Ice final'

Caprice Bourret will not be a part of this weekend's Dancing On Ice final, it's been revealed.

Model Caprice had been one of this year's celebrity contestants on the ITV ice skating series.

However Caprice and her original pro skating partner Hamish Gaman 'parted ways' after just two weeks performing together.

Caprice went on to perform with a new pro partner - before ultimately quitting the show a week later.

Tonight sees the Dancing On Ice series final and while all the other contestants from this year will return, Caprice won't be a part of the celebrations.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Caprice was never planning on going to the finals after she had quit. She does not want any affiliation with Dancing on Ice after what has happened."

They added that rather than return for the final, Caprice would instead be attending a business award ceremony where she was nominated for "her continued work in entrepreneurship and encouraging women in business."

Dancing On Ice judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean last week broke their silence on Caprice's exit.

Speaking out about the drama for the first time, Jayne told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “We didn’t really get involved in it. We were told what was happening. So we just had to go with it and accept it.”

Christopher added: “It was information passed on to us. It just sounded like they weren’t getting on.

"Caprice wanted to stay in the competition and that was the only way they could resolve it. So that’s what the producers decided to do.”

Following Caprice's exit, pro skater Hamish took a week off from the series after admitting he was "struggling" with press attention surrounding the programme.

He has since returned to the ice as one of the show's professionals.

Dancing On Ice concludes Sunday night live on ITV.

Torvill & Dean will be back on the judging panel alongside John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo as viewers vote for their winner.