Dancing On Ice 2020 winner: Favourite revealed in final odds

The latest odds are in ahead of the Dancing On Ice 2020 live final tonight - but who will win?

At the weekend, Ben Hanlin became the latest celeb to be eliminated from the competition, leaving just three contestants on the series.

Following each of the celeb's latest live performances, it was magician Ben who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2020 after the skate off against Paralympian Libby Clegg.

Alongside Libby, those in the Dancing On Ice final are actor and presenter Joe Swash and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely.

Ahead of the live show, punters have made Perri Kiely the clear favourite to win the title.

The Diversity star has been the favourite from the outset, but his latest odds of 1/4 mean he is the shortest price he has ever been, cut from 1/3 with bookmakers BoyleSports.

Last Sunday, Kiely and partner Vanessa Bauer received a perfect score of 40 and a standing ovation after they skated to the music from Romeo & Juliet’s balcony scene.

The trophy looks destined for Perri if the betting is anything to go by but there are two other contestants in the running for the top prize. Libby Clegg is the 20/1 outsider having been eased from 12/1 following her skate-off against Ben Hanlin despite scoring her first 10 of the series.

The blind Paralympian has been sensational throughout the entire competition and she has gathered a massive fan base that could see her land a shock win over the odds-on favourite.

Joe Swash is the 3/1 second favourite, trimmed slightly from 4/1. He scored 38 points in his first performance to Rod Stewart’s ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy’ and the presenter was as big as 28/1 at one point during the show.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The final of Dancing On Ice takes place this weekend with Perri Kiely our biggest liability having been the ante post favourite throughout the entire competition.

"Kiely is now 1/4 from 1/3 but the result we would be hoping for is either Joe Swash or Libby Clegg, despite their big ante post prices during the competition.”

Dancing On Ice 2020

1-4 Perri Kiely

3 Joe Swash

20 Libby Clegg

The Dancing On Ice 2020 live final airs tonight on ITV from 6PM.

Alongside the performances from the finalists, the entire line up of this year's celebs will reunite while Torvill & Dean will skate with the professionals.