Dancing On Ice 2020: Trisha Goddard falls in first live show

Trisha Goddard took a tumble in tonight's Dancing On Ice 2020 live show.

This evening saw the start of the live shows of this year's series as the first six celebrity couples skated for judges' marks and viewer votes.

One of the couples taking to the rink were chat show legend Trisha Goddard & pro skater Lukasz Rozycki.

They performed to Give It Up by KC & The Sunshine Band but Trisha stumbled early into her performance and fell onto the ice.

However she got straight back up again and completed the routine.

Afterwards, Trisha insisted she was fine but admitted to hosts Holly & Phil: "I'm just really angry at myself."

At the end of the performance, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo praised Trisha but she still received the lowest marks of the night.

Trisha received a total of 13.5 points with 3.5 from Torvill, John and Ashley with 3 from Dean.

Ashley said: "You pulled it right back together but to get the higher scores you're going to need more content and speed but be proud."

Jayne added: "Well done for getting up and carrying on. You've never done this before and I think you have great courage to try new things."

Also performing tonight were soap actress Lisa George & Tom Naylor and TV magician Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards.

Joining them were TV presenter Joe Swash & Alexandra Schauman, Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauer.

At the end of the night the lowest couple with the fewest combined marks from the judges and viewer votes will head into the first skate off.

They'll perform to stay in the competition next Sunday night after the remaining six celebs and their pros perform.

Those still to skate are Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty; Caprice and Hamish Gaman; Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield; Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou; Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt; Radzi Chinyanganya and Jessica Hatfield.

Dancing On Ice 2020 airs Sunday nights on ITV.

You can catch up on episodes via the ITV Hub.