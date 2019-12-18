Radzi Chinyanganya is to join the Dancing On Ice 2020 line up, ITV has announced.

The former Blue Peter presenter will replace Michael Barrymore on the cast after injury forced Michael to withdraw from the series.

A spokesperson for Dancing On Ice said in a statement today (Wednesday, December 18): "Owing to an injury sustained in training, Michael Barrymore has had to withdraw from the competition.

"Michael has been a fantastic addition to the Dancing on Ice family and we wish him all the best.

"Presenter Radzi Chinyanganya will take his place, and will be partnered with professional skater Jessica Hatfield."

Radzi said today: "I am thrilled and privileged to be part of the Dancing On Ice 2020 cast.

"I am absolutely gutted for Michael, who is one of my all-time favourite TV presenters, and I wish him a speedy recovery."

He added: "I've only got two weeks to get ready to ice skate in front of the nation so I'm looking forward to a Christmas and New Year filled with training on the ice!"

Meanwhile Michael said he was "absolutely devastated" to be exiting the show.

"I have loved every second of the journey so far with my wonderful dance partner Alex Murphy and the support from the public has been overwhelming," Michael said.

He added: "I shall be in the studio for the first show on Sunday 5th January and hope to make other appearances throughout. I would like to wish the whole of “Dancing On Ice” 2020 the best of luck.”

Dancing On Ice will launch this Sunday night with a pre-recorded Christmas special still featuring Michael.

Radzi will make his first appearance when the show goes live from Sunday, January 5 on ITV in 2020.

Other celebrities on the cast line up include TV presenter and former I'm A Celebrity winner Joe Swash; 2019 Love Island contestant Maura Higgins; Steps isnger Ian 'H' Watkins; TV personality and chat show legend Trisha Goddard and American actress model, and TV personality Caprice.