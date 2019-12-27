Dancing On Ice 2020 line up for and start date for first live show confirmed

Dancing On Ice 2020's line up and start date for the first live show has been confirmed.

Hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the Greatest Show on Ice will be back for its new series in January.

Twelve celebrities start the series, competing to become the new champion of the rink with the help of some of the world’s greatest skating professionals.

They'll begin the show competing in two groups of six contestants who will take to the ice in separate live shows.

Dancing On Ice 2020 start date and line up

The first live show of Dancing On Ice 2020 will air on Sunday, January 5 on ITV from 6PM.

Six couples will perform their very first routines, plus there will be a spectacular performance from the professional skaters.

Skating in the first live show will be:

Lisa George and Tom Naylor

Trisha Goddard and Lukasz Rozycki

Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards

Joe Swash and Alexandra Schauman

Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer

The other six celebrities and their professional skating partners will perform the next weekend on Sunday, January 12.

They are:

Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty

Caprice and Hamish Gaman

Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield

Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt

Radzi Chinyanganya an- Jessica Hatfield

Each performance will be marked out of 10 by the judges: The formidable Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean head up the ice panel alongside dance supremo, Ashley Banjo and brand new addition, John Barrowman.

They will then face the viewer vote as fans vote for their favourites.

The bottom two couples from each week, based on combined viewer and judges' votes, will face the first skate off of the series at the end of week 2.

Dancing On Ice 2020 airs on Sunday nights on ITV from January 5.