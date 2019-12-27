Dancing On Ice 2020 line up for and start date for first live show confirmed

Dancing On Ice 2020's line up and start date for the first live show has been confirmed.
Hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the Greatest Show on Ice will be back for its new series in January.
Twelve celebrities start the series, competing to become the new champion of the rink with the help of some of the world’s greatest skating professionals.
They'll begin the show competing in two groups of six contestants who will take to the ice in separate live shows.
Dancing On Ice 2020 start date and line up
The first live show of Dancing On Ice 2020 will air on Sunday, January 5 on ITV from 6PM.
Six couples will perform their very first routines, plus there will be a spectacular performance from the professional skaters.
Skating in the first live show will be:
Lisa George and Tom Naylor
Trisha Goddard and Lukasz Rozycki
Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards
Joe Swash and Alexandra Schauman
Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers
Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer
The other six celebrities and their professional skating partners will perform the next weekend on Sunday, January 12.
They are:
Libby Clegg MBE and Mark Hanretty
Caprice and Hamish Gaman
Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield
Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou
Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt
Radzi Chinyanganya an- Jessica Hatfield
Each performance will be marked out of 10 by the judges: The formidable Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean head up the ice panel alongside dance supremo, Ashley Banjo and brand new addition, John Barrowman.
They will then face the viewer vote as fans vote for their favourites.
The bottom two couples from each week, based on combined viewer and judges' votes, will face the first skate off of the series at the end of week 2.
Dancing On Ice 2020 airs on Sunday nights on ITV from January 5.