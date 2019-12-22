Dancing On Ice's new series will start with a special Christmas launch show this weekend.

ITV has announced the new festive special, Dancing on Ice at Christmas, to air on Sunday.

It will see the celebrity contestants and professional skaters on the ice for the first time as they are paired up.

The one off Christmas extravaganza will also feature another show stopping performance from ice legends Torvill and Dean, as well as performances from some of Dancing on Ice’s most popular alumni, including Ray Quinn and Gemma Collins.

Plus, there will be music from Timi Dakolo and Emeli Sande as well as new Dancing On Ice judge John Barrowman.

Dancing on Ice at Christmas air date

Dancing on Ice at Christmas will air this Sunday (December 22) from 7PM.

Dancing On Ice's live shows will then begin in January 2020 on ITV on Sunday, January 5.

The 12 new Dancing On Ice contestants were revealed earlier this year.

Those on the line up include TV personality, Joe Swash, ITV newsreader Lucrezia Millarini, TV personality Caprice and Steps singer Ian 'H' Watkins.

Joining them are TV personality and chat show legend Trisha Goddard, American actress model, Love Islander Maura Higgins, TV magician Ben Hanlin and soap star Lisa George.

Also on the cast are footballer Kevin Kilbane, TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya, Paralympic sprinter Libby Clegg and Diversity dancer Perri Kiely.

Meanwhile, Dancing On Ice's judging line up will see a new face this year.

Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo return to the panel, joined by new face John Barrowman MBE who replaces Jason Gardiner.

Former Dancing On Ice contestant John said: “I am so excited to be returning to the Dancing On Ice family.

"Unlike most I have been through the rigorous task of skating live as a contestant in the first series.

"This is a thrilling adventure for me and I hope to bring a Fresh, Fun and Fab-u-lous angle to the judging panel.”

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return to host the series once again.

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV.