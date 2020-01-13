Celebrity Coach Trip 2020 is airing its latest series on E4 - who is on the line up and who left?

Coach Trip sees pairs of celebrities undertaking a coach tour across Europe, voting for who they want to eject from the coach until one team is crowned the winners.

The reality show first aired way back in 2005 with three celebrity series starting in 2010.

After going on a break in 2012, Celebrity Coach Trip previously returned in 2019 and is currently airing its sixth series on E4.

Celebrity Coach Trip cast of celebrities

The couples taking part in the latest series are...

Boys from Blue Antony Costa and Simon Webbe

TOWIE power couple Tommy Mallett and Georgia Kousoulou

Gogglebox father and daughter Amy and Jonathan Tapper

Radio 1's Adele Roberts and partner, actor Kate Holderness

First Dates waitress Cici Coleman and TV chef Rustie Lee

Online pranksters Woody and Kleiny

Comedians and childhood friends Stephen Bailey and Brennan Reece

Dancing On Ice pros Alex Murphy and Brianne Delcourt

Strictly Come Dancing’s Graziano Di Prima and Artem Chingvintsev

Real Housewives Of Cheshire's Ester and Tanya

Celebrity Coach Trip results

At the end of each day, the pairs vote to decide which other couple they no longer wish to travel with. The pair that gets the most votes is kicked off the bus to make way for a new VIP couple to board the coach and take their seats. In the final, the couples voted for their favourite couple.

Amy and Jonathan Tapper - Eliminated 1st on January 13 (Episode 6).

Watch Celebrity Coach Trip 2020 online

Celebrity Coach Trip's new series started on Monday, January 6 on E4 at 7:30PM.

Episodes aired in hour-long instalments weeknights, Monday-Friday, for three weeks.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the All4 player.