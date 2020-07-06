Chloe Ferry 'signs up for Celebs Go Virtual Dating' on E4

Reality star Chloe Ferry has apparently signed up for Celebs Go Virtual Dating.

Chloe, who previously appeared on Geordie Shore and Celebrity Big Brother, will reportedly be looking for love on the E4 series.

Advertisements

The spin-off to Celebs Go Dating will see the dating skills of four celebs put to the test in a brand new way.

E4 teased that the new spin-off "will bring all the dating drama of its sister show, but with the added challenges of video vetting love matches and trying to find that spark on a socially distanced date."

The Sun newspaper has shared pictures of Chloe seemingly on a date for the show in London.

Chloe is currently single after splitting from Love Island's Sam Gowland four months ago.

A source told the newspaper: "She's been single since splitting with Sam and is now ready to meet her prince charming.

Advertisements

"She can't wait to settle down and thinks Celebs Go Dating will help her find the man of her dreams."

Although no names have been officially announced for the line up just yet, another rumoured celebrity taking part is RuPaul's Drag Race star Baga Chipz.

E4 previously confirmed that Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson would be back as dating experts to coach the celebrities, with help from junior Client Coordinator, Tom Read Wilson.

The celebrities will go on a series of dates, either remotely from home or outdoors adhering to social distancing guidelines.

An air date for Celebs Go Virtual Dating has yet to be set.

For now, you can catch up with past series online via the All4 Celebs Go Dating page here.

Picture: Instagram/@chloegshore1