Celebs Go Dating's next series postponed and 'may not air until 2021'

Celebs Go Dating's next series has been postponed and may not air until next year.

The hit E4 dating series typically airs two series a year with its latest instalment concluding back in March.

As for when we can expect it to return for another outing, it may be a while.

Current social distancing restrictions have made much TV & Film production impossible, especially dating shows.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: "It's not easy to make a dating show in the era of social distancing.

"It's meant they can't film the dates in bars and restaurants or plan the exotic final abroad.

"The bosses decided it would be safer to wait until they can ensure the safety of those who appear on the show - we don't know when that will be yet but there's fears it could even be next year at this rate."

Celebs Go Dating features dating experts Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson together with receptionist Tom Read Wilson.

The latest series featured Love Island's Amy Hart, former The Only Way is Essex star Amy Childs, Made in Chelsea’s Olivia Bentley, This Morning TV presenter Alison Hammond, Hollyoaks and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! star Malique Thomson-Dwyer, recently single The Only Way is Essex star James Lock, actor Dean Gaffney and reality star Joshua Ritchie.

Celebs Go Dating is the latest series which has been disrupted due to the current restrictions.

Celebs Go Dating is the latest series which has been disrupted due to the current restrictions.

ITV2 recently announced that they had pulled the summer season of Love Island while this year's Eurovision Song Contest has also been cancelled.

Meanwhile, ITV has postponed the live shows of The Voice UK and Britain's Got Talent until later this year, all things going well.

