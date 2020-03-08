Celebs Go Dating spoilers: What happens this week as new series continues

Celebs Go Dating 2020 returns for its third and penultimate week tonight (Sunday, March 8) - here's what's coming up!

The new series of Celebs Go Dating kicked off in February on E4.

The celebrity singletons on the Celebs Go Dating 2020 line up include Made In Chelsea's Olivia Bentley, Celebs Go Dating line up are former The Only Way is Essex star Amy Childs, and This Morning TV presenter Alison Hammond.

Joining the girls on their quest for love are four single guys, reality star Joshua Ritchie, Hollyoaks and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! star Malique Thomson-Dwyer, recently single The Only Way is Essex star James Lock and actor Dean Gaffney.

Matchmakers Paul Carrick Brunson and Anna Williamson bring their expertise in relationships, dating and personal development as they put the fresh batch of celebs through their paces as they embark on one-to-one, double and mixer dates across the UK.

This week sees the celebs heading out on more dates as they look for someone to invite to the end of series party abroad, plus Celebs Go Dating's couple's counselling returns.

Celebs Go Dating spoilers

Sunday

Starting the brand-new week, Charlotte Dawson is back at the agency, and this time in need of some couples counselling. Since moving in with her new fella Matt, the pair have seen more bickering than bliss - can the agents help them regain harmony? Meanwhile, Alison meets a new man and things get sexy around the pottery wheel. Elsewhere, could Lockie's Latin love affair with Borbola be in jeopardy when they meet up for a difficult chat? And will Dean Gaffney 'strike out' on his second date with Maria at a bowling alley?

Monday

On Monday, the lads are sent Speed Dating, will just a few minutes be enough for Josh, Malique and Lockie to make a deep connection? Or will some of these alpha males get bogged down in a personal competition? In couples counselling, Charlotte and Matt must face up to unresolved disagreements, but will this date at their house feel too close to home? Meanwhile, down in Brighton Amy Childs and Liv Bentley double date with their roofing Romeos Jamie and Dom. And for one couple things get rather steamy.

Tuesday

After success at the speed dating Dean and Malique go on a double date with their matches - but for one of them an epic pie is about take them by complete surprise. Elsewhere Lockie and Josh compete for Olivia, the girl they both chose. But who will be her pick of the pair? Over at the This Morning studio, Alison updates Holly Willoughby and Rochelle Humes on her search for her soulmate. After getting up-close with Roofer Dom, Liv Bentley worries whether their connection is purely physical - so she's sent to meet a new man. Elsewhere, husband hunter Amy Hart throws a curve ball, meaning she's heading for an awkward encounter.

Wednesday

After successfully reconnecting with her new man, Amy Hart invites him to share in one of her passions: ABBA. Alison also wants her date to taste something close to her heart - chicken! Elsewhere, Malique is suffering from a bruised ego but will his new date, Chloe, be just the cure he needs? Olivia Bentley catches up with old friend and agency alumni Sam Thompson for a big old overshare. In other massive news, Amy Childs is taking a huge leap of faith with her man Jamie. Could he be the one?

Thursday

Dean Gaffney seeks wooing wisdom from old friend Richard Blackwood. Charlotte and Matt are sent to a spa to reconnect and Liv meets a new man who is more like her type on paper, but is that a good or bad thing? Lockie goes on a date with a new woman, and things move fast on Josh Ritchie's second date with blogger Vitaliya.

Celebs Go Dating airs Sunday-Thursday nights at 9PM on E4. There are no shows on Fridays or Saturdays.

If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the All4 E4 Live Player.