Celebs Go Dating's Olivia Bentley has spoken out on rumours she and co-star Joshua Ritchie are involved in a secret relationship.

The two reality stars were said to have hit it off during the E4 series which is currently airing Sunday-Thursday nights.

However Olivia has insisted they are just "good mates".

"We’re not [together], I’ve actually known Josh for like five years," she told The Sun newspaper. “He’s one of my really good mates and I get on really well with him. I find him hilarious, but there’s nothing physically or sexually attractive. We’re not attracted to each other like that.

“I mean he is sweet, but you know when you’ve known someone for so long - you don’t find them like that.”

A source and previously told the MailOnline that Josh and Olivia had "been getting on like a house on fire" during filming.

They alleged: "They started seeing each other in secret at the beginning of February and their romance has really blossomed.

"Until recently they had really tried to keep their feelings for each other private for the sake of the show.

"But it was impossible for them not to be flirty and tactile in group situations with the rest of the cast, so it soon became common knowledge."

A rep for Celebs Go Dating declined to comment to the tabloid on the speculation.

Joshua and Olivia wouldn't be the first celebs to find love with one another on the show: In 2017 singer Frankie Cocozza and reality star Charlotte Dawson got together while the very first series saw TOWIE's Joey Essex and Made In Chelsea's Stephanie Pratt get together.

Alongside Joshua and Olivia, those on this season's Celebs Go Dating line up are former The Only Way is Essex star Amy Childs, and This Morning TV presenter Alison Hammond.

They're joined by Hollyoaks and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! star Malique Thomson-Dwyer, recently single The Only Way is Essex star James Lock and actor Dean Gaffney.

Celebs Go Dating airs Sunday-Thursday nights at 9PM on E4.

You can watch episodes and catch up on All4.