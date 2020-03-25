Celebs Go Dating's Olivia Bentley has spoken out on rumours she and co-star Joshua Ritchie are involved in a secret relationship.

The two reality stars were said to have hit it off during the E4 series which recently ended its run.

In the final episode, it was revealed that Josh and Olivia had dropped their partners for one another.

But are they a couple?

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Olivia admitted: "I do fancy Josh. He's fit and his chat is hilarious. Just because I'm from Chelsea everyone assumes that I should date Chelsea boys but it's not.

"I prefer the chat from people from different places. I don't care about private education or class. The main thing is making me laugh."

She revealed: "I have known Josh for about five years. He ended up coming back to my flat years back just as friends. We have always had a flirty friendship though."

As for the status of their relationship, Olivia shared: "We have kissed. We had a little kiss out in the Dominican Republic. I do fancy him.

"It is that flirty friendship where you don't know whether to put it into play because it could ruin your friendship."

Meanwhile, Josh said: "I would be up for taking her on a date. There is a possibility of something happening in the future."

A source and previously told the MailOnline that Josh and Olivia had "been getting on like a house on fire" during filming.

They alleged: "They started seeing each other in secret at the beginning of February and their romance has really blossomed.

"Until recently they had really tried to keep their feelings for each other private for the sake of the show.

"But it was impossible for them not to be flirty and tactile in group situations with the rest of the cast, so it soon became common knowledge."

A rep for Celebs Go Dating declined to comment to the tabloid on the speculation.

Joshua and Olivia wouldn't be the first celebs to find love with one another on the show: In 2017 singer Frankie Cocozza and reality star Charlotte Dawson got together while the very first series saw TOWIE's Joey Essex and Made In Chelsea's Stephanie Pratt get together.

Alongside Joshua and Olivia, those on this season's Celebs Go Dating line up are former The Only Way is Essex star Amy Childs, and This Morning TV presenter Alison Hammond.

They're joined by Hollyoaks and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! star Malique Thomson-Dwyer, recently single The Only Way is Essex star James Lock and actor Dean Gaffney.

Celebs Go Dating airs Sunday-Thursday nights at 9PM on E4.

You can watch episodes and catch up on All4.