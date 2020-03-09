Celebs Go Dating's Joshua Ritchie and Olivia Bentley are rumoured to be involved in a secret relationship.

The two reality stars are said to have hit it off during the E4 series which is currently airing Sunday-Thursday nights.

A source shared with the MailOnline this week: "Josh and Olivia have been getting on like a house on fire. They started seeing each other in secret at the beginning of February and their romance has really blossomed.

"Until recently they had really tried to keep their feelings for each other private for the sake of the show.

"But it was impossible for them not to be flirty and tactile in group situations with the rest of the cast, so it soon became common knowledge."

A rep for Celebs Go Dating declined to comment to the tabloid on the speculation.

Joshua and Olivia wouldn't be the first celebs to find love with one another on the show: In 2017 singer Frankie Cocozza and reality star Charlotte Dawson got together while the very first series saw TOWIE's Joey Essex and Made In Chelsea's Stephanie Pratt get together.

Alongside Joshua and Olivia, those on this season's Celebs Go Dating line up are former The Only Way is Essex star Amy Childs, and This Morning TV presenter Alison Hammond.

They're joined by Hollyoaks and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! star Malique Thomson-Dwyer, recently single The Only Way is Essex star James Lock and actor Dean Gaffney.

In tonight's episode, the lads are sent Speed Dating, will just a few minutes be enough for Josh, Malique and Lockie to make a deep connection? Or will some of these alpha males get bogged down in a personal competition?

Meanwhile, down in Brighton Amy Childs and Liv Bentley double date with their roofing Romeos Jamie and Dom. And for one couple things get rather steamy.

And in couples counselling, Charlotte Dawson and her fella Matt must face up to unresolved disagreements, but will this date at their house feel too close to home?

Celebs Go Dating airs Sunday-Thursday nights at 9PM on E4.

You can watch episodes and catch up on All4.