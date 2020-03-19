Celebs Go Dating's Amy Hart opens up about therapy after Love Island

Celebs Go Dating's Amy Hart has opened up about having therapy following her appearance on Love Island.

Amy took part in the ITV2 series last year where she quit after her coupling with Curtis Pritchard dramatically ended.

Now Amy has candidly opened up about visiting a therapist once a month and how it's helped her.

She told The Sun newspaper: “Therapy has really helped me understand it's not me who is the problem. It's not my fault I haven't had a proper boyfriend it's just that I haven't found the one.

“I used to keep messaging guys who were really awful, my friends would tell me to block them and I would pretend I had and then still message them as soon as I was on my own.

“I would let boys treat me like s**t and still go back for more.”

Amy went on to speak about her time on Love Island, saying: “In hindsight it was just over five weeks of my life.

"I have come out and rationalised it all and realised it wasn't as big a deal as it felt at the time."

She explained: “I thought I had been in love before Love Island and then got into the villa and thought no that wasn't love this is what love feels like but now I have realised that wasn't love either.

"So I can't wait to experience real love because it will be amazing.”

Amy is one of eight stars currently taking part in Celebs Go Dating which airs Sunday-Thursday nights on E4.

Joining Amy are former The Only Way is Essex star Amy Childs, Made in Chelsea’s Olivia Bentley, and This Morning TV presenter Alison Hammond.

Meanwhile the guys in the pursuit of love are Hollyoaks and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! star Malique Thomson-Dwyer, recently single The Only Way is Essex star James Lock, actor Dean Gaffney and reality star Joshua Ritchie.

Alongside the celebs, dating experts Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson return together with receptionist Tom Read Wilson.

Celebs Go Dating airs Sunday-Thursday nights at 9PM on E4.

You can watch episodes and catch up on All4.