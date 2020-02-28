Celebs Go Dating 2020 line up, cast, spoilers and how to watch series 8

Celebs Go Dating 2020 is here - who's on the line up and when is the next episode on TV?

The hit E4 dating series is back on TV for series 8 with a new cast of unlucky in love celebs.

Who is on Celebs Go Dating 2020, when will it air and how to watch? Here's your guide to the new season!

Celebs Go Dating 2020 cast

Eight new celebrities have been announced for the line up of Celebs Go Dating series 8.

They're made up of ladies Love Island's Amy Hart, former The Only Way is Essex star Amy Childs, Made in Chelsea’s Olivia Bentley, and This Morning TV presenter Alison Hammond.

Joining the women are four guys in the pursuit of love: Hollyoaks and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! star Malique Thomson-Dwyer, recently single The Only Way is Essex star James Lock, actor Dean Gaffney and reality star Joshua Ritchie.

Alongside the celebs, dating experts Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson return together with receptionist Tom Read Wilson.

Celebs Go Dating next episode and spoilers

The brand new series of Celebs Go Dating started on Monday February 24 with episodes in the first week airing nightly until Friday, February 28.

Celebs Go Dating will return on SUNDAY, March 1 at 9PM on E4 with episodes then running nightly Sunday-Thursdays for the rest of the series. The show will run for a total of 4 weeks or 20 episodes.

In the next episode on Sunday, it's an exciting start to the week as Alison Hammond joins the celebrity dating agency and heads straight out on her first date.

Meanwhile, Malique's wayward way with women is still under scrutiny from Anna and Paul who fear immaturity could scupper his next date with Alisha.

Elsewhere, old-school romantic Amy Hart hopes she'll fall for Lachlan on their third date at a crazy golf course.

Away from the agency, there's double-dating download trouble as Liv Bentley catches up with fellow Made in Chelsea star and chum Alex Mytton for advice after a disastrous date, whilst Amy Childs and her cousin Harry talk boys over bubbles.

Watch Celebs Go Dating and catch up on past series

If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the All4 E4 Live Player.

Once episodes air, you'll be able to catch up online via the main All4 Celebs Go Dating page.

Currently all episodes of Celebs Go Dating are available to catch up for free (for UK viewers) via All4 with more than 100 episodes to catch up on from the past seven series.

You can also stream episodes and series from Amazon Prime or from iTunes.