Celebs Go Dating 2020 is on air now and here's how to watch and catch up on the latest episodes online.

The new series of Celebs Go Dating kicked off in January on E4.

Names taking part in the eighth season ibclude Love Island's Amy Hart, former The Only Way is Essex star Amy Childs and Made in Chelsea’s Olivia Bentley.

Joining them are Hollyoaks and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! star Malique Thomson-Dwyer, recently single The Only Way is Essex star James Lock and actor Dean Gaffney.

Completing the Celebs Go Dating 2020 line up are This Morning TV presenter Alison Hammond and reality star Joshua Ritchie.

Watch Celebs Go Dating online

Celebs Go Dating airs Monday-Friday nights at 9PM on E4. There are no shows on Saturday or Sundays.

If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the All4 E4 Live Player.

Once episodes air, you'll be able to catch up online via the main All4 Celebs Go Dating page.

Watch Celebs Go Dating's past series

At the time of writing, all episodes of Celebs Go Dating are available to catch up for free (for UK viewers) via All4. Celebs Go Dating first started in 2016 with a one-off series of 15 episodes. Since then, the show has aired two series a year, each with 20 episodes. That means over 100 episodes are available to catch up on!

Check out the episode guide here with a run down of every single episode available to play.

If you don't fancy using the ad-supported All4, you can purchase the series to watch via a number of paid online streaming platforms.

You can stream episodes and series from Amazon Prime or from iTunes. Single episodes cost £0.99 (SD) or £1.99 (HD) while series will cost £11.99 (the shorter first series costs £6.99)

All prices correct at time of writing.