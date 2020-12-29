Filming on Britain's Got Talent 2021 has reportedly been delayed amid stricter lockdown rules.

Britain's Got Talent is set to return next year with judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

And Ant and Dec will be back as hosts fresh from their spell in Wales for I'm A Celebrity.

Filming for the auditions was originally due to take place at the London Coliseum in mid January but has now been delayed for at least two weeks.

A source told The Sun newspaper that the ongoing pandemic was "causing havoc with BGT filming".

They explained: "The producers want to keep viewers entertained and put a smile on people’s faces but the safety of the cast, crew and contestants is the priority. It is at the centre of every decision.

“A live audience and their reaction is a vital part of the show’s success, too, so producers want to keep that element and, if it all means delays, then so be it.”

The latest series of Britain's Got Talent saw its semi-finals delayed due to the pandemic.

They eventually went ahead - pre-recorded - in the autumn with episodes airing weekly on Saturday nights with a virtual audience.

It was comedy singer Jon Courtenay who won the series, scooping a £250,000 cash prize and spot on the Royal Variety Performance.

If you want to follow in Jon's footsteps, applications for the next series of Britain's Got Talent are currently still open.

You can visit the BGT application website HERE on how to try out. Britain's Got Talent applications will close on the 15 February 2021 at 23:59 GMT.

Meanwhile you can get tickets to be in the audience online here.

The minimum age to attend filming is 12 with those under 18 needing to accompanied by an adult 18+.

Britain's Got Talent usually begins on TV in the Spring.

Picture: ITV