Diversity joined forces with DVJ and former BGT winner George Sampson in 2020's Britain's Got Talent's Christmas spectacular.

Britain’s Got Talent returned for a one-off Christmas special this year, welcoming back an all star cast of former winners and finalists for a number of one-off performances.

One of the collaborations saw Ashley Banjo perform as part of Diversity (2019 winners) with DVJ (2018 finalists) and George Sampson (2008 winner).

The dance supergroup put on a fantastic Christmas themed performance.

Watch their performance on Britain's Got Talent's Christmas spectacular below...

Britain's Got Talent's Christmas spectacular was fronted by Ant & Dec.

They were joined by the judges Amanda Holden, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Ashley Banjo.

However there was no competition, with the one-off episode simply a celebration of all the best of BGT.

More collaborations included Alesha Dixon singing Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, accompanied by 2017 winner Tokio Myers and David Walliams teamed up with BGT comedy acts Lost Voice Guy, Robert White, Daliso Chaponda, Francine Lewis and Steve Royle.

More performers on the show included Jon Courtenay, Beau Dermott, Richard Jones, Fayth Ifil, Sign Along With Us, Attraction, Ashleigh, with her performing pooches Sully and Eliza.

Plus, Asanda Jezile, Sarah Ikimu, Calum Scott, Sourpanika Nair, Marc Spellman, Ben Hart, MerseyGirls, Colin Thackeray and Stavros Flatley.

Picture: Syco/Thames