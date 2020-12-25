Attraction joined forces with a host of fellow BGT stars for Britain's Got Talent's Christmas special.

Britain’s Got Talent was back with a one-off festive special this week, welcoming back an all star line up of former winners and finalists.

One special performance saw shadow dance group Attraction - who won the show in 2013 - join forces with Britain’s Got Talent choir made up of past singing acts.

They included Asanda Jezile (2013 finalist), Souparnika Nair (2020 semi-finalist), Fayth Ifil (2020 semi-finalist), Sarah Ikimu (2017 finalist) and Beau Dermott (2016 finalist).

In a pre-recorded piece for the show, Attraction performed alongside the BGT supergroup choir singing Somewhere Only We Know.

Watch the special performance on Britain's Got Talent's Christmas special above.

Britain's Got Talent's Christmas special aired on Christmas Day and was hosted by Ant & Dec.

They were joined by a judging line up of Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Ashley Banjo.

However there was no judging, with the one-off simply a celebration of all the best of BGT.

Other performances included David Walliams joining forces with BGT comedy acts Lost Voice Guy, Robert White, Daliso Chaponda, Francine Lewis and Steve Royle.

Amanda Holden performed with 2014 winners Collabro, singing Home For Christmas and Alesha Dixon performed Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, joined by 2017 winner Tokio Myers.

Other performers on the show were Calum Scott and MerseyGirls, Colin Thackeray, Ashleigh, with her performing pooches Sully and Eliza, Ben Hart, Stavros Flatley, Marc Spellman, Jon Courtenay, Sign Along With Us, and Richard Jones.