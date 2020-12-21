Here's a first look as Britain’s Got Talent returns for a spectacular Christmas special.

The festive one-off airing Christmas Day on ITV will welcome to the stage the most memorable and talented acts from the past 14 years.

Keeping the festivities in order will be the nation’s favourite presenting duo, Ant and Dec, with a very special appearance from Father Christmas himself. Joining them will be judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams, and Ashley Banjo who will be ready to be impressed by a whole host of talent.

There will be some unique collaborations between both acts and judges as part of the ultimate Christmas extravaganza.

David Walliams and Daliso Chaponda. Picture: ©Syco/Thames

Amanda Holden and Collabro . Picture: ©Syco/Thames

BGT winner turned judge Ashley Banjo who will put on a fantastic performance as part of Diversity, with 2018 semi-finalists DVJ and season two winner, George Sampson.

Performing the Christmas classic ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ will be singing sensation Alesha Dixon, who will be accompanied by 2017 winner Tokio Myers on the piano.

Jon Courtenay and Ant & Dec. Picture: ©Syco/Thames

Ashleigh and Sully. Picture: ©Syco/Thames

David Walliams will entertain the viewers at home with the help of some of BGT’s funniest acts including 2018 show winner, Lost Voice Guy, Robert White, Daliso Chaponda, Francine Lewis, 2020 finalist Steve Royle and a surprise return from Katherine and Joe.

Finally Amanda Holden, who performed on the show earlier this year, will take to the stage once again, this time with 2014 winners Collabro to sing her fantastic Christmas single ‘Home For Christmas’.

Other acts to feature across the show include former winners Ashleigh Butler, with her performing pooches Sully and Eliza; Attraction; Colin Thackeray; Richard Jones and Jon Courtenay.

Diversity with DVJ and George Sampson. Picture: ©Syco/Thames

Ashley Banjo and David Walliams with Stavros Flatley. Picture: ©Syco/Thames

They'll be joined by BGT favourites Stavros Flatley; Sign Along With Us; Marc Spellman; Ben Hart; Asanda Jezile; Sourpanika Nair; Fayth Ifil; Sarah Ikimu; Beau Dermott; Calum Scott and MerseyGirls.

Amanda said: "After this year, I think BGT on Christmas Day for the first time-ever will be a real tonic for everyone. This show has got everything. It makes you cry. It makes you howl with laughter. It makes you reflect.

"I just kept sitting there thinking how proud I am that I’ve been part of every single one of these acts’ moment on stage. Right from the beginning, it was like my life flashing before me. It’s an honour to be part of Christmas telly, because it’s an iconic day to be on."

David Walliams. Picture: ©Syco/Thames

David added: "It’s a celebration of all the best of BGT. It’s previous acts coming back, it’s all the judges getting to perform including Ashley Banjo. So, you’re going to get to see Diversity. You’re going to see Amanda and Alesha and me on stage.

"It’s a celebration, like a variety show really. It’s a big, fun variety show on Christmas day, so it’s lovely."

Britain's Got Talent's Christmas Spectacular airs on Christmas Day - Friday, 25 December at 8PM on ITV.