Simon Cowell will return to Britain's Got Talent in 2021, says Amanda Holden

Simon Cowell will be back on Britain's Got Talent in 2021, Amanda Holden has said.

Simon missed the semi-final and final of this year's show after suffering a back injury in a fall off a bike at his home in Malibu.

Advertisements

Ashley Banjo of former Britain's Got Talent winning dance group Diversity stood in for Simon and will also be back for the upcoming Christmas special.

But Amanda Holden says Simon will be well enough to return for next year's series, rejoining the panel alongside herself, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon.

She told ITV's Loose Women this week: "He is, Mr Cowell is coming back. I spoke to him on the phone a few weeks ago and he feels on top of the world and apparently he looks fantastic as well.

"So he'll be back for the new season which we're filming in January. I can't wait for it."

Amanda joked that BGT bosses "missed a trick" not bringing Simon back as part of a magic act in the upcoming festive special.

"There was a moment in the Christmas show to do with magic and I thought, 'this is it it's going to be him', but it wasn't, they missed a trick," she said.

Advertisements

The Britain's Got Talent Christmas special will air at 8PM on ITV on Christmas Day - Friday, 25 December.

Meanwhile the 15th series of Britain' Got Talent is set to start filming in London at the London Coliseum between January 17 and 20.

Britain's Got Talent 2021 applications recently took place online with the usual wide variety of acts putting themselves forward for the competition where a prize of £250,000 and spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance is up for grabs.

Joining the judges will be a socially distanced audience with tickets available online here.

The minimum age to attend filming is 12 with those under 18 needing to be accompanied by an adult 18+.

Filming of the show will be following all of the latest government guidelines and safety protocols.

Meanwhile applications for the new series are still open online - you can apply for BGT 2021 online here.

Advertisements

Britain's Got Talent usually begins on TV in the Spring.

Picture: ITV