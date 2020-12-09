The Britain's Got Talent 2021 auditions are set to film in January with a socially distanced audience.

Britain's Got Talent 2021 will see Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden all returning for the show's 15th series.

Advertisements

And Ant and Dec will be back as hosts fresh from their spell in Wales for I'm A Celebrity.

Britain's Got Talent 2021 applications recently took place online with the usual wide variety of acts putting themselves forward for the competition where a prize of £250,000 and spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance is up for grabs.

Auditions in front of the judges are currently scheduled to film in London at the London Coliseum between January 17 and 20.

Joining the judges will be a socially distanced audience with tickets available online here.

Say ticket vendor Applause Store: "You are officially invited to become the 5th judge and join Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Ant & Dec at the glittering 2021 auditions taking place in London.

Advertisements

"‘Britain’s Got Talent’ is open to anyone of any age with absolutely any talent; from fire eaters to acrobats, dancers to divas, aerial performers to animal acts you can expect to see them all live on stage.

"So if you fancy being right in the heart of these fantastic auditions and watch the judges and acts LIVE, then this is the show for you!"

The minimum age to attend filming is 12 with those under 18 needing to accompanied by an adult 18+.

Filming of the show will be following all of the latest government guidelines and safety protocols.

Meanwhile if you want to audition there is STILL TIME (as we write this!), visit the BGT application website HERE on how to try out. Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions will close on the 15 February 2021 at 23:59 GMT.

Advertisements

Britain's Got Talent usually begins on TV in the Spring.

Picture: ITV