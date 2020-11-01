Simon Cowell set for Britain's Got Talent return after back injury

Simon Cowell is set to return to Britain's Got Talent to film auditions for the next series.

Simon was absent from this year's semi-finals, spending time in America to recover from a recent back injury.

Ashley Banjo stepped in to replace the music mogul, sitting alongside Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

The Sun on Sunday today reports that Simon is set to return to the panel for the next series which is set to begin filming its auditions in the new year.

"Simon was gutted at having to sit out the show this year," a source shared with the newspaper. “But he’s been totally focused on getting better and will definitely be back on the panel."

The insider added: “The panel are all really excited to have him back, though they thought Ashley did a great job and he’ll definitely perform on the show again next year with Diversity.”

Britain's Got Talent is currently set to record auditions for its next series in early 2021, with filming typically taking place in January and February.

It remains to be seen if the ongoing pandemic restrictions will force changes to the format, with the recent semi-finals featuring a virtual audience at home rather than one in the studio.

For now, applications to take part in Britain's Got Talent 2021 are open.

You can can apply online now via https://www.itv.com/britainsgottalent/apply-now-for-bgt-2021.

You can apply to perform in person, by uploading a video of your act or even by post with a DVD of your performance. You can also apply on WhatsApp by sending a video message, link to a Youtube clip or an existing video.

Currently the deadline for online applications is by the closing date on 15th February 2021 at 23:59 GMT

Alongside Simon, David, Alesha and Amanda, hosts Ant and Dec will return to front the series on ITV.

Picture: ITV/Thames/Syco