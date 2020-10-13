Filming on Britain's Got Talent's Christmas special has been halted due to positive coronavirus tests.

Fresh from the final of the main series last Saturday, the festive one-off is set to feature some of the best acts to appear over the past 14 series.

Advertisements

However filming on the show was delayed today after crew members tested positive for COVID-19, The Sun reports.

A spokesperson for the show told the newspaper: "As a result of a positive Covid-19 result received yesterday we have implemented our protocols and a number of crew members are self-isolating at home.

“As a result, we are unable to continue filming our BGT Christmas Special today and have taken the decision to postpone.

“The safety of all those involved in the show is our number one priority and we follow extensive Covid-19 related procedures to adhere to all Government guidelines.”

The show was due to film this evening, seeing a number of past acts welcomed back to the stage.

Advertisements

The likes of Susan Boyle and Paul Potts were reportedly on the list of potential performers who could return, although the the line up is to be confirmed.

A source shared previously: “The show will be a jam-packed full of Christmas cheer and music. It will not be a competition as such but a celebration of the show.”

Britain's Got Talent recently concluded its latest series after the semi-finals and finals were delayed due to the pandemic.

Performances were pre-recorded in front of a virtual audience but it was still viewers at home who voted for the winner, crowning singer Jon Courtenay vicortious.

Chosen in the auditions as Ant and Dec's golden buzzer, he won the £250,000 cash prize and spot on the Royal Variety Show.

Meanwhile, Ashley Banjo sat in for Simon on the panel alongside Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon.

Advertisements

Britain's Got Talent will return to ITV in 2021.

Picture: ITV