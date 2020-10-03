Watch Nabil Abdulrashid's hilarious Britain's Got Talent semi-final performance

Nabil Abdulrashid left the Britain's Got Talent judges in tears of laughter in this evening's semi-final.

This Saturday saw the fifth group of semi-finalists compete for a spot in next weekend's grand final.

They were appearing in front of a socially distant line up of judges - Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Ashley Banjo and David Walliams - and a virtual audience watching on from home.

One of the acts on tonight's final semi-final was 34 year old comedian Nabil Abdulrashid from Croydon who won Alesha Dixon's golden buzzer in the auditions.

The comic returned for this evening's semi-final with another stand up set that left the judges in stitches.

Alesha said: "I really enjoyed it. The reason I pressed my golden buzzer for you is because I love things which are a bit edgy, a bit different and you're that.

"It's okay to feel a bit uncomfortable with comedy, I think that's what comedy is about. I think we all need to learn a bit more and have a sense of humour, it was great."

Amanda agreed: "Comedy should be about pushing boundaries and tonight you made me really, really laugh so congratulations."

Ashley branded Nabil's performance "legendary" and said: "I did nothing but laugh. You should be in the final and up there to win this competition."

And David concluded: "It was a brilliant set. It was absolutely hilarious, you are one to watch in this competition."

Other semi-finalists in this evening's semi-final were unicyclist Wesley Williams, singing duo Soldiers of Swing, choir Shalom Chorale, magic act Aidan McCann, drum act Crissy Lee, singer Beth Porch and magic act Hakan Berg.

In each semi-final two contestants will make it into the final: The judges will pick one contestant to go into the final while the public will vote for another.

Acts in the final have the opportunity of winning a cash prize of £250,000 plus a spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

Britain's Got Talent's grand final airs Saturday October 10.