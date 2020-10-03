Hakan Berg's wacky magic act impresses Britain's Got Talent judges

Hakan Berg's wacky magic won over the judges on Britain's Got Talent tonight.

This weekend saw the last set of semi-finalists compete for a place in the grand final next month.

They performed for a socially distant line up of judges - Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Ashley Banjo and David Walliams.

One of the acts on stage was 43-year-old Hakan Berg, a comedy magician from Stockholm.

He performed a series of bird-based tricks that left the judges in tears of laughter.

You can watch Hakan Berg's semi-final performance in the video here.

Alesha said: "From start to finish, the presentation of that act was absolutely brilliant and I think we all just need a bit of silliness so thank you for that. You are a breath of fresh air and just good old fashioned entertainment.

Amanda added: "I just love you because you're just mad. You didn't disappoint, it was absolutely nuts."

Ashley commented: "This is so outrageously brilliant and so effortless. I really want to see more, great job."

David said: "The king of birds and also the king of comedy. It was brilliant!"

Other semi-finalists on this weekend's semi-final were magician Aidan McCann, Alesha Dixon's golden buzzer act Nabil Abdulrashid, daredevil unicyclist Wesley Williams, singer Beth Porch, the Shalom Chorale choir, singing duo Soldiers of Swing and drummer Crissy Lee.

In each semi-final two contestants will make it through the final.

The judges will choose one act to go into the final while viewers will choose another.

Those in the final have the chance to win a life changing prize of £250,000 and a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance is up for grabs.

The Britain's Got Talent 2020 final airs next weekend.