Billy and Chantelle wow with 'dark' Britain's Got Talent semi-final performance

Dancers Billy and Chantelle returned to the stage on Britain's Got Talent 2020 tonight.

This weekend saw the latest line-up of acts compete for a place in the final in October.

For the 2020 series, the acts appeared in front of a socially distant set of judges - Amanda Holden, David Walliams, Ashley Banjo and Alesha Dixon - as well as a virtual audience.

Appearing on Saturday were Billy & Chantelle, a dancing duo aged 14 and 12 from Birmingham who impressed with a circus themed performance.

Watch Billy and Chantelle's performance in the video below...

David reacted: "Wow you started the show with a bang and I didn't expect that at all. I remember your audition was very different to that. I thought it was fantastic."

Alesha agreed: "I was pleasantly surprised. I thought you were going to come out graceful and elegant but you showed a dark, more sinister side to the both of you. Your chemistry together is fantastic and you really attacked it from start to finish. The whole thing was just perfection."

Added Amanda: "It felt fearless and really mature. You didn't put a foot wrong."

And Ashley commented: "You guys came with more impact and energy then entire groups have had on that stage. Just the two of you, what you hit us with was so strong, great performance guys."

Other acts in this weekend's semi-final were singer Belinda Davids, contortionist Papi Flex, Ant & Dec's golden buzzer act Jon Courtenay, magic act Jasper Cherry, the Chinieke! Junior Orchestra, magic act Kevin Quantum and singing & dancing duo Katherine and Joe O’Malley.

In each semi-final two acts will make it into the final.

The judges will pick one contestant to go into the final while viewers will pick another.

The acts in the final have the chance to win a life changing prize of £250,000 and a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance is up for grabs.

The Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-finals continue Saturday evenings.