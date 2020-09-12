tellymix
How did he do that?! Magician Damien O'Brien leaves Britain's Got Talent judges speechless

Posted by Josh Darvill
Magician Damien O'Brien left the Britain's Got Talent judges awestruck with his semi-final performance.

This Saturday saw the latest lineup of acts compete for a spot in the grand final later this year.

They were performing for this year's line up of judges - David Walliams, Amanda Holden, Ashley Banjo and Alesha Dixon.

One of the acts taking to the stage was 35-year-old magician Damien O’Brien from London.

Damien performed a series of magic tricks involving all of the judges, by using a significant moment of each of their lives.

You can watch Damien O'Brien's incredible performance in the clip above.

Alesha said: "That's genuinely freaking me out... I'm gobsmacked. Super impressed, that's going to bug me all night."

Ashley agreed: "I'm genuinely freaked out. I don't think I've ever seen anything like that. It blew my mind."

Amanda added: "I just don't know how you did it."

And David concluded: "You have magical powers, it's the only explanation for this. Please use those powers for good, not evil. It was a great act and the surprises kept coming."

Other acts in this evening's semi-final were dancers Aaron and Jasmine, school choir Class Dynamix, dog act Amanda and Miracle, singers Honey & Sammy, singer Souparnika Nair, comedian Allan Finnegan and dance troupe The Coven.

At each semi-final two contestants will make it through the final. The judges will pick one contestant to make the final while viewers will pick a second.

Those in the final have the opportunity of winning a cash prize of £250,000 plus a spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

The Britain's Got Talent semi-finals air Saturday evenings on ITV with a grand final in October.

Together with the contestants, each semi-final will also include a special guest performer. This weekend saw band McFly appear.

