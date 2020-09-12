Magician Damien O'Brien left the Britain's Got Talent judges awestruck with his semi-final performance.

This Saturday saw the latest lineup of acts compete for a spot in the grand final later this year.

They were performing for this year's line up of judges - David Walliams, Amanda Holden, Ashley Banjo and Alesha Dixon.

One of the acts taking to the stage was 35-year-old magician Damien O’Brien from London.

Damien performed a series of magic tricks involving all of the judges, by using a significant moment of each of their lives.

You can watch Damien O'Brien's incredible performance in the clip above.

Alesha said: "That's genuinely freaking me out... I'm gobsmacked. Super impressed, that's going to bug me all night."

Ashley agreed: "I'm genuinely freaked out. I don't think I've ever seen anything like that. It blew my mind."

Amanda added: "I just don't know how you did it."

And David concluded: "You have magical powers, it's the only explanation for this. Please use those powers for good, not evil. It was a great act and the surprises kept coming."

Other acts in this evening's semi-final were dancers Aaron and Jasmine, school choir Class Dynamix, dog act Amanda and Miracle, singers Honey & Sammy, singer Souparnika Nair, comedian Allan Finnegan and dance troupe The Coven.

At each semi-final two contestants will make it through the final. The judges will pick one contestant to make the final while viewers will pick a second.

Those in the final have the opportunity of winning a cash prize of £250,000 plus a spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

The Britain's Got Talent semi-finals air Saturday evenings on ITV with a grand final in October.

Together with the contestants, each semi-final will also include a special guest performer. This weekend saw band McFly appear.