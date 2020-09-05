James Stott risked his life to make the final on Britain's Got Talent's semi-final tonight.

This weekend saw the first set of semi-finalists compete for a spot in the final next month.

They were performing for a socially distant line up of judges - Alesha Dixon, Ashley Banjo, David Walliams and Amanda Holden.

Tonight, danger act James Stott showcased a shocking stunt involving the panel which saw him put his life on the line.

Watch James Stott's performance in the video below...

James revealed to the judges that he was hidden in one of five boxes on the stage, each of which had a 1-tonne weight above.

James invited the judges to make a number of decisions that led to four of the weights falling, leaving him unharmed in the lone remaining box.

After the act, David said: "To risk yourself like that was incredible. It was very impressive."

Alesha agreed: "It was suspenseful, it was exciting. You are completely fearless and very brave. Well done that was top notch."

Ashley added: "I was on the edge of my seat and I can't wait to see what you do if you go forwards."

At each semi-final two acts will make it through into the final. The judges will select one act to go through while fans at home will pick another.

The acts in the final could win a prize of £250,000 and a place on the Royal Variety Performance is up for grabs.

The Britain's Got Talent semi-finals return Saturdays. The top acts will head into a live final will air in October.

Alongside the acts, each semi-final will also feature a special guest performance. This Saturday saw dance act Diversity perform.