Britain's Got Talent: Watch Imen Siar's amazing 'You Say' cover

Imen Siar performed a powerful cover of 'You Say' on Britain's Got Talent 2020 tonight.

This weekend saw the first set of contestants compete for a spot in the grand final.

They were appearing in front of a socially distant panel - Ashley Banjo, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Amanda Holden.

20-year-old singer Imen from Coydon performed a cover of 'You Say' by Lauren Daigle.

Watch Imen Siar's performance in the video below...

Amanda said: "That was absolutely phenomenal. You made that song your own. That whole performance beamed out of you like a great big golden light."

Ashley added: "It was beautiful. Be super proud of yourself it was a great performance."

David agreed: "That was a massive moment, I just thought 'This girl is a star'."

And Alesha said: "You made it unique, you made it you, you should be very proud that was very classy."

Other contestants in tonight's episode were choir SOS From the Kids, dancer Yakub, father & son magicians James and Dylan Piper, danger magic act James Stott, dancers Urban Turtles, singer Fayth Ifil and comedian Steve Royle.

In every episode two acts will make it into the final.

The judges will pick one contestant to go into the final while fans at home will pick a second.

Those who make it through stand a chance of winning a life changing £250,000 and a coveted spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

The Britain's Got Talent semi finals air Saturday nights.

A live grand final will air later this year.

Together with the acts, every episode will also feature a special guest performance. This evening saw former BGT winners Diversity return.