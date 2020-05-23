Britain's Got Talent 2020 spoilers! Meet tonight's contestants

Britain’s Got Talent 2020 continues tonight on ITV and here’s a spoiler-filled first look at the penultimate auditions.

This evening sees the seventh and penultimate bumper episode of try outs on ITV from 8PM with more brand new acts hoping for at least three yeses from the judges.

Advertisements

We've now seen David Walliams, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Ant and Dec all use the golden buzzer this year, leaving no automatic spots in the semi-finals up for grabs.

That means that those left to audition will have to win over the majority of the panel to make it through to the live shows next week.

Meet the latest talented, wacky and wonderful lot of BGT 2020 contestants below...

Britain's Got Talent 2020 contestants

Hasan Minawi

Hasan Manawi

48-year-old Hasan Minawi from Los Angeles showcases a truly unique talent as plays a medley of songs using straws as an instrument.

The Noise Next Door

Noise Next Door.

The Noise Next Door are a comedy four piece aged between 28 and 35 from Brighton. The improv group perform a live comedic song using references from the judges and the audience.

Advertisements

Jasper Cherry

Jasper Cherry

14-year-old Jasper Cherry from Lancashire attempts to win over the judges by performing a series of close up magic tricks.

Souparnika Nair

Souparnika Nair.

10-year-old Souparnika from Bury St Edmonds performs ‘The Trolley Song’ by Judy Garland and ‘Never Enough’ by Loren Allred from The Greatest Showman in her bid to make the live shows.

House of Swag Kids

House of Swag Kids.

House of Swag Kids are a dance group aged between 6 and 16 from Dublin. They perform to a medley of songs, telling a story about mental health and positivity.

Sandra-May Flowers

Sandra-May Flowers.

58-year-old Sandra-May Flowers from New York sings ‘Lovin You’ by Minnie Riperton for her audition, telling a story about love with the help of some puppets.

Advertisements

Lioz Shem Tov

Lioz Shem Tov.

43-year-old Lioz Shem Tov from Tel Aviv is a comedy magician who uses Amanda as his assistant and attempts to read her mind.

Mike Newall

Mike Newall

39-year-old Mike Newall from Manchester performs stand-up comedy for the judges.

Dave and Dean

Dave and Dean

Dave and Dean aged 77 and 49 are a father and son from Blackpool who sing ‘That’s Life’ by Frank Sinatra.

Christian Wedoy

Christian Wedoy.

36-year-old Christian Wedoy from Norway attempts to perform an escape from a glass tank of water while handcuffed. The judges play Russian Roulette with the keys to the padlocked tank before he can escape. "You will be responsible if I survive or not," Christian ominously tells the panel.

Who will get through? Find out this evening on ITV!

Advertisements

Britain's Got Talent 2020 is back Saturday night at 8PM on ITV with Britain's Got Talent: Unseen on ITV Hub straight after.

The live shows will take place later this year.