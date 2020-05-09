Britain's Got Talent 2020 spoilers! Meet tonight's contestants

Britain’s Got Talent 2020 continues tonight on ITV and here’s a spoiler-filled first look at all the contestants.

This evening sees the fifth bumper episode of auditions on ITV from 8PM with nine brand new acts hoping for at least three yeses from the judges.

Advertisements

Or even that elusive golden buzzer which would see them straight into the live shows.

So far we've seen Amanda Holden, Ant and Dec, Simon Cowell and David Walliams all use the golden buzzer this year, leaving only one automatic spot in the semi-finals up for grabs.

Will any of tonight's contestants convince Alesha Dixon to be the next to hit the golden buzzer? Time is running out!

Meet the latest talented, wacky and wonderful lot of BGT 2020 contestants below...

Britain's Got Talent 2020 contestants

D Day Juniors

D Day Juniors.

D Day Juniors are a War time vocal group set up by BGT alumni D Day Darlings. They are made up of 20 members aged between 6 and 16 from the Midlands. They perform an original song called ‘Pass it on’ which is about passing the message forward and making new songs about remembrance.

Aaron and Jasmine

Aaron and Jasmine.

Sizzling hot moves? Check! An exciting fusion of moves? Check! Aaron and Jasmine are a dancing duo aged 28 and 32 from London. The pair perform an acrobatic Ballroom & Latin dance routine for the judges.

Advertisements

Lili Davies

Lili Davies

Lili Davies is a 68 year old musical comedian from London who performs a not-so-subtle song 'I Have Crush On You'. She may be singing “Simon, I love you!” but will he love her right back?

Dario

Dario

If you’ve ever wondered whether a dinosaur could play the keyboard - then wonder no more. Dario the dino is a dinosaur who performs to LMFAO’s Party Rock Anthem whilst playing the piano.

Ryan Tracey

Ryan Tracey

Returning to the show for another audition, Ryan Tracey is a 38 year old Performance Improvement officer from Omagh, Ireland. Ryan attempts to rebreak a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to Model 5 Balloon sculptures whilst blindfolded.

Nabil Abdulrashid

Nabil Abdulrashid.

Nabil Abdulrashid is a 34 year old comedian from Croydon. Nabil performs stand up comedy for the judges.

Advertisements

Hot Lobster

Hot Lobster

Derek Neate aka Hot Lobster is a 49 year old Taxi Driver from Weston-Super-Mare. He sings an original song whilst playing the ukulele.

Soldiers of Swing

Soldiers of Swing [Vince and Lee].

Soldiers of Swing are a singing duo from Sheffield made up of 41-year-old Vince and 31-year-old Lee are both Recruits in the Army Reserve. They sing ‘That’s Amore’ by Dean Martin and ‘Luck be a Lady’ by Frank Sinatra.

Amanda and Miracle

Amanda and Miracle.

Amanda and Miracle are a magic dog act from Inverness-shire, Scotland. Miracle and his owner Amanda perform a magic trick involving the judges.

Advertisements

Britain's Got Talent 2020 is back Saturday night at 8PM on ITV with spin-off show Britain's Got Talent: Unseen available on ITV Hub straight after.