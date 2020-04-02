Britain's Got Talent has announced brand new spin-off show Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen.

Accompanying the main show on ITV, Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen will be made exclusively for the ITV Hub.

Eight episodes will air, made available weekly to watch online via the ITV Hub straight after the main show airs on ITV.

A teaser for the new spin-off reads: "From the mystifying to the magical, plus everything in between, Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen will give even more contestants their moment in the spotlight where they can showcase their incredible talents to both the judges and the audience at home.

"And with extra interviews from the nation’s favourite TV duo, Ant and Dec, as well as unseen comments from our formidable foursome – show creator Simon Cowell plus Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams – Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen will be unmissable viewing."

Alongside the spin-off, clips of unseen moments and auditions will also feature across Britain’s Got Talent’s social platforms on Instagram (@BGT), Twitter (@BGT), TikTok (@BGT), Facebook (/BritainsGotTalent) and YouTube (/BritainsGotTalent)

Athena Witter, Director of Digital at programme makers Fremantle said: “We have seen tremendous growth in Britain’s Got Talent’s presence across all major digital platforms and we are finding that our viewers continue to demand entertaining content.

"It’s thrilling to be able to announce an additional platform for audiences to enjoy the wealth of content that sits outside of the main show.”

Nigel Hall, Global Head Of TV, Syco Entertainment, added: “During these tough times we are determined to deliver entertainment all the family can enjoy.

"We are confident Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen will be perfect for that and the ideal accompaniment to the main series.”

And Ed Bearryman, Head of Digital Content and Strategy, ITV commented “This brand new commission marks the continuation of an evolution process for The Hub as we look to broaden our content offering and give our 30 million subscribers great entertainment that can only be seen exclusively on The Hub.

"Britain’s Got Talent has always been hugely popular for us on our catch up platforms and therefore The Hub felt like a natural home for this new spin off.”

Britain's Got Talent begins on ITV on Saturday night, April 11 at 8PM.

Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen will air straight after on the ITV Hub.