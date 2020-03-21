Britain's Got Talent 2020 first look as new series starts on TV in April

Britain's Got Talent is back on TV for 2020 and here's your very first look.

Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden will all return to the judges' desk for the 14th series.

And Ant and Dec will be back as hosts for the auditions, which will begin on TV in April.

Although no official start date has been confirmed just yet, the series typically begins either the first or second Saturday of the month which would make this year's air date April 4 or April 11.

For now, you can watch a first look trailer below...

While Britain's Got Talent's auditions will air as normal, talks are underway to make the live shows work amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

It follows a number of TV shows and series making sweeping changes to their filming schedules.

The Voice UK has postponed its live shows to later on in the year while the BBC has halted production on its shows EastEnders, Casualty, Holby City and Doctors.

Kevin Lygo, ITV Director of Television, said this week: "The Britain’s Got Talent audition shows are due to be broadcast in the next few weeks as planned. [...]

"We are also working with our production colleagues to see how we can make the BGT live shows work in an ever changing situation and we will update on this in due course."

Meanwhile, BGT spin-off show Britain's Got More Talent will not be returning for 2020.

The ITV2 series has aired alongside the main show for 12 years, hosted by Stephen Mulhern.

Sources say that show bosses are instead wanting to focus on the main show and social media content.

"Stephen is a much-loved member of the BGT family and everyone loved him on the show," an insider explained to The Sun newspaper previously. “He is still incredibly busy, with lots of exciting projects for ITV. Behind the scenes, executives decided it was the right time to move on.

“It will be sad to bring the curtain down on it after so many years of laughs.

"But it is important to move with the times, and the reality is younger audiences who once watched it now consume a lot more of their content online."