Big Brother: Chantelle Houghton's fake Kandy Floss song to be released

Big Brother will be releasing the fake hit Kandy Floss song made famous by Chantelle Houghton for real.

Chantelle Houghton entered Celebrity Big Brother in 2006 with a secret mission.

As a member of the public, she had to convince the other housemates she was a famous singer and lead member of fictional girl band Kandy Floss (with a K).

As part of her secret task, Chantelle performed the fake group's supposedly biggest hit I Want It All.

Chantelle went on to pass the task, securing her place in the house and ultimately winning the series.

Now, 14 years on, Kandy Floss are set to make a comeback.

E4 has announced that a recording of I Want It All as performed by Chantelle will be made available on Spotify from Friday, June 26.

For now, you can watch the original performance below...

The release follows E4 launching a Big Brother Spotify playlist featuring iconic songs from the show and former housemates including Nadia's A Little Big Of Action and Samanda's Barbie Girl cover.

Rylan Clark-Neal tweeted: "You asked we listened!!! ‘I want it all’ by Kandi floss with a K from Celebrity Big Brother 4 will be available to stream on Spotify from tomorrow!

"There will also be a Big Brother Best Shows Ever playlist too! You lucky things! X #bbuk @bbuk"

Rylan will be back alongside Davina for the final instalment of Big Brother's Best Shows Ever tonight at 9PM on E4.

This evening's episode is The Blinking Brilliant One.

The final episode in the countdown of Big Brother's best episodes is from BB2. Davina and Rylan watch on as the romance between Helen and Paul unfolds. Plus, Helen reveals how much she likes blinking.