Emma Willis and Dermot O'Leary will join Davina McCall and Rylan Clark Neal on E4’s Big Brother: Best Shows Ever.

The special new series begins on Sunday June 14 at 9PM on E4 and air nightly Sunday-Thursdays for two weeks.

Advertisements

The ten part series will see Big Brother icons Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal as our guides, revisiting some of the juiciest, most memorable episodes ever.

These specials will celebrate 20 years of all things Big Brother.

E4 has now confirmed that Davina and Rylan will be joined by fellow Big Brother royalty Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis.

For the very first time on TV, Big Brother presenting icons, Davina McCall, Rylan Clark-Neal, Emma Willis and Dermot O’Leary, will come together (virtually) to share their thoughts on some of the juiciest and most memorable episodes of Big Brother ever.

Dermot and Emma will join Davina and Rylan in the first episode on Sunday 14th June at 9pm on E4. They will also contribute to episodes across the series.

Emma Willis who hosted Big Brother on Channel 5 from 2013 – 2018 said: “It’s no secret that I’m a mega fan of the show so it was so fun to reminisce about all of the incredible moments from BB over the years.”

Dermot O’Leary who hosted Big Brother’s companion show on Channel 4, Big Brother’s Little Brother from 2001 – 2008, said: “Just under 20 years ago I started working on a show named Big Brother. 20 years on, it’s still one of the most talked about reality shows of all time, and I’m so excited to take a walk down memory lane and come together with Davina, Rylan and Emma to reminisce.”

Advertisements

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever starts Sunday 14th June at 9pm on E4 and will broadcast Sunday – Thurs for two weeks.

The first episode will flash all the way back to series 1 in 2000 with 'Nasty Nick'.