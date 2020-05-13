E4 to air classic Big Brother episodes with Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal

Classic episodes of Big Brother will return to screen on E4 this summer.

BB Icons Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal will help choose and dissect past instalments of the original ‘lockdown show’.

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever Show will air to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary.

Big Brother launched on 18 July 2000 on Channel 4, presented by Davina McCall. Big Brother ran for 11 series and Celebrity Big Brother ran for seven series on Channel 4, with series 11 finishing on 24 August 2010. This was immediately followed by one final special edition on the channel, Ultimate Big Brother, which ended on 10 September 2010.

Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother then ran on Channel 5 from 2011 – 2018 before it was cancelled.

In E4's new specials, viewers to get their reality fix for the summer revisiting some of the juiciest, most memorable Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother episodes.

Former host Davina McCall and former Celebrity Big Brother winner turned Bit On The Side host Rylan Clark-Neal will introduce each show reflecting on some of their favourite moments and reliving the drama.

Davina McCall said: “I lived and breathed Big Brother for 11 years of my life. I didn’t miss one single episode. Not one week goes by when I don’t quote big brother in some form. It made me laugh, it made me cry and most importantly it taught me to never judge a book by its cover.

"I love the show with all of my heart and can’t wait to share it with a whole new audience. And of course, all you diehard fans out there...It’s good to be back. Big Brother’s missed you.”

Rylan Clark-Neal added: “After being off air for nearly two years I’m so excited to be bringing some much-needed Big Brother back to our lives. Over the years Big Brother has brought ground breaking television moments for many reasons, but now so more than ever whilst we’re all playing the role of housemates, let’s go back and rewind the clock to some of our favourite ever episodes.

"There will be laughs, tears and drama, but most of all we get to relive some of Big Brother’s greatest episodes.”

Karl Warner, Controller of E4 commented: “Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the greatest episodes of Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother will be playing on E4.

"For some it might be the first time they’ve seen the shows, for others a chance to relive some properly iconic TV. We can’t wait to see which moments Davina and Rylan pick.”