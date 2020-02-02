Celebrity Big Brother could be back on TV next January, it's been reported.

Channel 4 are said to be in talks to bring back the reality series three years after it last aired on Channel 5 in 2018.

According to the Daily Star on Sunday newspaper, discussions have been underway for the past few months.

It's claimed a potential 'Reborn' theme for the revival has been mooted with a cast of celebrities who want to reinvent their public image.

A source shared: “Producers want to feature controversial stars who have bad reputations. They plan to give the series the tagline of Reborn because it will be a chance for the celebs to be just that…reborn with a new public image.

“Potential names are already being ­discussed and they’re working out how much they would be likely to cost.”

Last year Channel 4's director of programs Ian Katz has revealed he would consider bringing Big Brother back to air.

He told Deadline: “I’d keep an open mind about pretty much any format...

“One of the things we’ve learned in the last few years is how effectively almost any historic format can be rebooted in really interesting, creative ways.”

However a spokesperson for Channel 4 told the publication at the time: “There are no plans for Big Brother to return to Channel 4.”

Big Brother first launched on Channel 4 in 2000 before moving to Channel 5 in 2011 where it last aired in autumn 2018.

Appearing at the Edinburgh International Television Festival in 2019, Channel 5 boss Ben Frow described pulling Big Brother as a "liberation".

He said: “It had had its day. It was an expensive programme but the time had come to rest it."

News of a possible revival has already caused a stir on Twitter with '#BBUK' trending overnight.

One fan of the show wrote "Yes!!! Finally something good to come after this brexit saga!!! Make this happen channel 4 #BBUK #SaveBBUK"

For now, watch this space...