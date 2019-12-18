Channel 4 boss says he's open to bringing Big Brother back

Channel 4's director of programs has revealed he would consider bringing Big Brother back to air.

Big Brother launched on the channel in 2000 before moving to Channel 5 in 2011 where it last aired in 2018.

Appearing at the Edinburgh International Television Festival earlier this year, Channel 5 boss Ben Frow described pulling Big Brother as a "liberation".

He said: “It had had its day. It was an expensive programme but the time had come to rest it."

Now Channel 4's director of programs Ian Katz has said he is open to bringing the series back to where it first started.

He told Deadline: “I’d keep an open mind about pretty much any format...

“One of the things we’ve learned in the last few years is how effectively almost any historic format can be rebooted in really interesting, creative ways.”

However as it stands there have not been any talks between Channel 4 and Big Brother programme makers Endemol Shine.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 told the publication: “There are no plans for Big Brother to return to Channel 4.”

Meanwhile Katz also spoke about Channel 4's new reality show The Circle which recently wrapped up its second series.

The new format premiered in 2018 and sees contestants living in separate flats, only ever communicating via a social network.

Hosted by Emma Willis - who fronted Big Brother on Channel 5 - the latest run saw £100,000 in prize money given away.

Although the show has not yet been confirmed for a third outing, Katz said: "I was incredibly pleased with series two, both creatively and how it performed. It outperformed our expectations."

You can catch up on the series now via All4.