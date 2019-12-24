Rylan Clark-Neal has revealed he has his very own Big Brother Diary Room in his house.

Rylan rose to fame as a contestant on The X Factor before going on to win Celebrity Big Brother.

The Big Brother superfan later took over as host of its spin-off show on Bit On The Side up until last year, when Channel 5 dropped the series altogether.

But thanks to Rylan, a little bit of Big Brother still lives on in the UK.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show on ITV tonight (December 24), he reveals: "The one thing when anyone comes to my house that they get quite excited about is my Diary Room.

"I have an exact replica of my Big Brother Diary Room so it’s all automatic, you press the eye and the door opens and it locks and unlocks and all changes colour. I love it."

Rylan quips: "I’ve got a bit of money now and a bit of time on my hands.”

Rylan previously took to Twitter to show off his Diary Room to fans, which you can see above.

Rylan told his followers in a Diary Room style entry from inside: "It's my new favourite room in my house. We all know how much I'm obsessed by Big Brother and I have nothing better to do with my time so I built a diary room.

"It looks quite like the diary room as well - which is quite exciting?!"

Rylan went on to propose setting up a Big Brother museum.

He said: "Some people sell stuff on ebay from the Big Brother - fair enough things are being thrown away but I think it's naughty. They should put it in a museum or something.

"There should be some Big Brother Museum. I think there should be some Big Brother exhibition I'd do it definitely.

"I've loads of things from over the years like all the diary room chairs. I'd go."

Big Brother ended on UK telly after 18 years last November.

Although there's been talk the show could move to another channel in future, nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Speaking in 2018, Rylan said: "My brain just doesn't understand that it's not coming back. To me, I can't understand that I have presented it for the last time. It's going to be majorly missed."

He told the Daily Mail newspaper: "And trust me, I am doing everything I can do in my power to get it back.

"I can't imagine Big Brother not being around. It has shaped my life. I am really in a world of denial about this. I want it back. Many people do."