Here’s a first look at this Saturday’s latest episode of The Masked Singer UK.

The Masked Singer’s latest series continues this weekend with its fourth episode.

The singing competition sees celebrities sing-off to put on a standout musical performance while their real identities are kept secret behind spectacular masks.

Joel Dommett hosts The Masked Singer UK alongside panellists Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross.

Owl

Eiffel Tower

Each episode they will be trying to discover who is hiding behind the masks.

In Saturday’s episode, the competition intensifies with five masked singers battling to keep their anonymity.

In a ‘school disco’ themed special, Jennifer Saunders joins the panel, stepping in for Rita.

Davina McCall & Mo Gilligan, Jennifer Saunders & Jonathan Ross

Those performing are Bubble Tea, Owl, Eiffel Tower, Piranha and Air Fryer

The suspense peaks as the fourth celebrity is eliminated and revealed to the audience.

Piranha

Bubble Tea

Speaking ahead of the show, Joel and Davina let slip that this week’s reveal has a surprise connection to one of the panel.

Joel shared: “The reveal was someone very connected to Jennifer, and I feel like people will think it’s set up – but it wasn’t.”

Davina added: “When the mask came off, I recognized the person. Then I realised the incredible connection to Jennifer. It was an absolute shock. None of us had any idea.”

Air Fryer

The Masked Singer airs Saturday night at 7:30PM on ITV1.

You can watch and catch up via the ITVx website.

Last weekend’s episode saw Rat unmasked as a Strictly Come Dancing legend.

They were the third celeb to leave the show following Chicken Caesar and Weather.